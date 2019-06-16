Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Appleton, WI
Florence Nicolette "Dolly" Gostas-Tucker


Florence Nicolette "Dolly" Gostas-Tucker
Florence Nicolette "Dolly" Gostas-Tucker Obituary
Florence "Dolly" Nicolette Gostas-Tucker

Phoenix, AZ - Florence "Dolly" of Phoenix, AZ (since early 1980's) , age 72 passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her home on June 5th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her sister (Dete Gostas), sister (Penny Gostas-Blatseas), brother Nick Gostas, mother, Florence (Sutherlun) Gostas-Massey, and father, Michael Gostas. Survived by her Daughters~ Michelle Tucker-Jones of Surprise, AZ, Terri Tucker of Phoenix, AZ, Nicolette Tucker of Las Vegas, NV~Brothers Michael Gostas and Dennis Gostas from Appleton, WI, Nicholas and Antonio Gostas of Zakynthos, Greece and Sister Elaine Gostas-Kraft from Appleton, WI.

Dolly was born on October 4th, 1946 in Appleton, WI. She was the third daughter born to Michael Gostas and Florence (Sutherlun) Gostas-Massey out of 7 children. She was a graduate of Appleton High School.

She will be remembered by the way she made people feel, by her genuine kindness and her easy-going Fun personality that could make anyone laugh. She was very proud of her Greek Heritage and her Roots in Appleton WI, being one of the Biggest Green Bay Packers Fans. She absolutely adored her three grandchildren: Austin Michael Jones age 9, McKenzie Penelope Jones age 8, and Nikolas Wallace Musegades age 2.

Mom and Grammie you will be Forever Missed...

May God Give you Ever Lasting Peace and Comfort..

Now Go Fly with the Angels. Love Infinity your daughters~

Michelle, Terri, and Nikki

Funeral Arrangements:

Viewing Fri. June 21st from 3-4pm at

Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

606 N Oneida St

Appleton, WI 54911

Phone: (920) 733-7383

Sat. June 22nd at 11AM Dolly Will be laid to Rest ~GRAVE SITE SERVICE

at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton, WI



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019
