Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
For more information about
Florence Wohlt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
8580 37 th Ave.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
8580 37 th Ave.
Fremont, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Wohlt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Wohlt


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence Wohlt Obituary
Florence Wohlt

Fremont - Florence L. Wohlt, age 100, of Fremont, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1918 in the Town of Wolf River, the daughter of the late Erwin and Louise (Rucks)Bartel. She farmed with her parents while growing up. On October 28, 1940, Florence married Leslie Wohlt in Oshkosh. Together they farmed in the Town of Wolf River for over 60 years before he preceded her in death on January 22, 2003. Florence was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, reading her Bible and watching the birds. Florence is survived by two sons, Jim and Jerry, both of Fremont; 10 grandchildren, Leigh Ann(Shawn)Weed, Brian (Ellen)Wohlt, Karl(Bethany)Wohlt, Rainer(Meredith)Rogers, Danielle Rogers, Derek Rogers, Katrina(Tony)Dering, David(Tammy)Wohlt, Michael(Rachelle)Wohlt, and Daniel(Michele)Wohlt; 13 great-grandchildren, Mabel and Jack Wohlt, Makana and Mckinlee Wohlt, Courtney Dering, Megan(Todd)Anderson, Edward(Special friend, Amber Kierstyn)Wohlt, William and Gabriel Wohlt, TC(Brittany)Bartol, Logan and Lily Wohlt and Zachary Costello; 2 great-great-grandsons, Brody and Jack Bartol, a brother, Floyd(Geraldine)Bartel, a sister, Eveline Lippert; and a sister-in-law, Verona Bartel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa(Oscar)Haese; a brother, Vernon Bartel; three daughters-in-law, JoAnn Yingling Wohlt; Isobel Fisher Rogers-Wohlt and Kathleen M. Peterson-Wohlt; brother-in-law Walter Lippert; and Leslie's four sisters and six brothers. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 8580 37th Ave., Fremont. Pastor Paul Fritz will officiate. Burial will be in Wolf River Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod's Christian Aid & Relief Program

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now