|
|
Florence Wohlt
Fremont - Florence L. Wohlt, age 100, of Fremont, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1918 in the Town of Wolf River, the daughter of the late Erwin and Louise (Rucks)Bartel. She farmed with her parents while growing up. On October 28, 1940, Florence married Leslie Wohlt in Oshkosh. Together they farmed in the Town of Wolf River for over 60 years before he preceded her in death on January 22, 2003. Florence was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, reading her Bible and watching the birds. Florence is survived by two sons, Jim and Jerry, both of Fremont; 10 grandchildren, Leigh Ann(Shawn)Weed, Brian (Ellen)Wohlt, Karl(Bethany)Wohlt, Rainer(Meredith)Rogers, Danielle Rogers, Derek Rogers, Katrina(Tony)Dering, David(Tammy)Wohlt, Michael(Rachelle)Wohlt, and Daniel(Michele)Wohlt; 13 great-grandchildren, Mabel and Jack Wohlt, Makana and Mckinlee Wohlt, Courtney Dering, Megan(Todd)Anderson, Edward(Special friend, Amber Kierstyn)Wohlt, William and Gabriel Wohlt, TC(Brittany)Bartol, Logan and Lily Wohlt and Zachary Costello; 2 great-great-grandsons, Brody and Jack Bartol, a brother, Floyd(Geraldine)Bartel, a sister, Eveline Lippert; and a sister-in-law, Verona Bartel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rosa(Oscar)Haese; a brother, Vernon Bartel; three daughters-in-law, JoAnn Yingling Wohlt; Isobel Fisher Rogers-Wohlt and Kathleen M. Peterson-Wohlt; brother-in-law Walter Lippert; and Leslie's four sisters and six brothers. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 8580 37th Ave., Fremont. Pastor Paul Fritz will officiate. Burial will be in Wolf River Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod's Christian Aid & Relief Program
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019