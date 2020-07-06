Floyd Bricco
Clintonville - Floyd W. Bricco, age 87, of Clintonville passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Floyd William Bricco was born on January 20, 1933 in Elderon, Wisconsin, to Willard and Hazel (Barker) Bricco. He attended Clintonville High School. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served his county in the Korean War where he was decorated with two Bronze Service Stars. In 1955 he married June Anderson and together they raised two sons in Shiocton. His wife preceded him in death on April 16, 1973.
Floyd worked at Eggers Industries in Neenah for 40 years becoming a department supervisor prior to his retirement in 1995. Floyd was a dedicated family man and was always there to give guidance and lend a helping hand. He enjoyed woodworking, rebuilding old tractors, and visiting with his family and neighbors.
Floyd is survived by two sons, Douglas (Kristine) of Little Chute and Michael (Lynn) of Larsen; five grandchildren, Cara, Travis, Shanna, Nina, and Ashley; and many great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a very special friend, Joan Bain, and two brothers, Darrel Bricco and Howard (Margaret) Bricco, all of Clintonville.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, his wife June, and four siblings, Bob, Larry, Jane and Maxine.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date for Floyd. Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting with the arrangements. Please go to www.beil-didier.com
to sign the online guestbook or to send a card to the family.
Our family would like to give special thanks to the ThedaCare Hospice team; Kristy, Katie, Shannon, Bonnie, Roberta, Kelly, James, and Dan for taking excellent care of Floyd.