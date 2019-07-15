Floyd E. Thibodeau



Kaukauna - Floyd E. Thibodeau, age 98, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Paul Home. He was born in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, on October 31, 1920, to the late George and Laura (Seeman) Thibodeau. Floyd married Henrietta "Hank" (Duell) Thibodeau on January 3, 1945 and she preceded him in death on October 26, 1990, after 45 years of marriage. He then married Marian (Hopfensberger) Thibodeau on June 4, 1993.



Floyd was a member of VFW Post 659 in Manitowoc, member of Fraternal Order of Eagles in Manitowoc (Aerie #706), an honorary life member of Lakeshore Traffic Club, and member of the 2nd Air Division Assn. Floyd was a graduate of Freight Traffic Institute of Chicago and a member of St. John's UCC of Appleton. He was a Traffic Manager for Clipper Transit Co., which then merged with Consolidated Freightways. Floyd served in World War II from 1942-1945 as an Intelligence Specialist in the 8th Air Force, stationed in England. Their combat missions were mainly over Germany.



Floyd is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marian (Hopfensberger) Thibodeau; children, Patti Jo (Roger) Arnold, David (Jean) Thibodeau, Trudy Thibodeau, Joe (Stacey) Thibodeau; grandsons, Steve (Pam) Arnold, Dan Arnold, Mike (Sara) Thibodeau, Tony (Beth) Thibodeau, Patrick Thibodeau, Nick (Sherry) Shuber, Ross Shuber, Kyle (Rachel) Thibodeau, Trent (Jen) Thibodeau, Ben Thibodeau, and Jake Thibodeau. Floyd is further survived by 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild with another due in January 2020.



In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife, Hank; sisters: Elaine Robillard and Eunice Thibodeau; and grandson, Joshua Joseph Thibodeau.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at ST. JOHN UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST (1130 W. Marquette St. Appleton) from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Lynn Martin will officiate. Military honors, conducted by the Kaukauna V.F.W. Post 3319 and American Legion Post 41, will immediately follow. Committal Knollwood Memorial Park in Manitowoc. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



To my husband, our father, our grandpa, our uncle, our friend: Today we celebrate the lessons you have taught us through your almost 99 years of life… How to love, how to enjoy life, how to "make your own fun", how to be thankful for the smallest things in life, how to appreciate the kindness of others and how to share these life lessons by living them. Although we have shed tears of sadness because you have left us behind, our hearts are filled with joy as we know we will be with you again in heaven. We love you!















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 15 to July 16, 2019