|
|
Floyd H. Stegeman
Kaukauna - Floyd Harold Stegeman, age 97, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Theda Care Hospice in Appleton, WI. Floyd was born in Kaukauna, WI on May 31, 1922 to Harold and Ruth (Christensen) Stegeman. Floyd graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1940. He was joined in marriage to Marion Brouchek on September 11, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA.
Floyd served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. After the war, he returned to Kaukauna and was employed as a machinist at Gidding & Lewis. Floyd was a long-time member of the Fox Valley Golf Club where he recorded two holes in one along with winning the President's Cup and various club championships. He was also a long-time season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers.
Floyd loved working in his yard, feeding the birds, taking care of his roses, and taking numerous trips to Las Vegas. His grandchildren were so special to him; whenever he saw them, he was sure to "open his wallet".
Floyd is survived by his son Richard (Susan) Stegeman of Combined Locks, grandchildren Brian (Nancy) Stegeman and Lisa (Dave) Landig, great grandchildren Katie and Mitchell Stegeman, nieces Karen (Bill) Leuders and Sue (Rick) Vander Loop and nephews Tom (Judy) Keil and Dave (Kathy) Schommer.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents and wife Marion.
The memorial service for Floyd will be held at Immanuel UCC, 510 Sullivan Ave, Kaukauna on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lynn Martin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Floyd's name to Theda Care Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020