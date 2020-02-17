Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel UCC
510 Sullivan Ave
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel UCC
510 Sullivan Ave
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Stegeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd H. Stegeman


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd H. Stegeman Obituary
Floyd H. Stegeman

Kaukauna - Floyd Harold Stegeman, age 97, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Theda Care Hospice in Appleton, WI. Floyd was born in Kaukauna, WI on May 31, 1922 to Harold and Ruth (Christensen) Stegeman. Floyd graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1940. He was joined in marriage to Marion Brouchek on September 11, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA.

Floyd served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. After the war, he returned to Kaukauna and was employed as a machinist at Gidding & Lewis. Floyd was a long-time member of the Fox Valley Golf Club where he recorded two holes in one along with winning the President's Cup and various club championships. He was also a long-time season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers.

Floyd loved working in his yard, feeding the birds, taking care of his roses, and taking numerous trips to Las Vegas. His grandchildren were so special to him; whenever he saw them, he was sure to "open his wallet".

Floyd is survived by his son Richard (Susan) Stegeman of Combined Locks, grandchildren Brian (Nancy) Stegeman and Lisa (Dave) Landig, great grandchildren Katie and Mitchell Stegeman, nieces Karen (Bill) Leuders and Sue (Rick) Vander Loop and nephews Tom (Judy) Keil and Dave (Kathy) Schommer.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents and wife Marion.

The memorial service for Floyd will be held at Immanuel UCC, 510 Sullivan Ave, Kaukauna on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lynn Martin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Floyd's name to Theda Care Hospice.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent