Floyd John VanAsten
- - Floyd John VanAsten, age 88, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on September 6, 2020.
He was born in Little Chute, Wisconsin on December 5, 1931, son of the late Henry and Catherine (Verhagen) VanAsten. Floyd was a Marine veteran. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 258 until his death.
After he returned home from Korea, he worked at Laydwel Floors. A few years later he got a job at Menasha Sheet Metal working alongside his future father-in-law. He married the love of his life, Irene Hartzheim, on May 12, 1956 at St. Therese Catholic Church. Together, Floyd and Irene raised six kids and started a successful HVAC business, VanAsten Htg. & Sheet Metal.
Floyd was a man that needed to keep busy and was always working to improve something or another. He enjoyed spending time at his hobby farm in Dale, deer hunting and bowling at Village Lanes. His greatest passion, however, was the family farm in Rib Lake, Wisconsin. The untold hours of sweat and elbow grease needed to maintain the property were rewarded with long weekends with his family: playing horseshoes, sheephead, cribbage, 7-Up and tossing bean bags. Floyd loved to see his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren together enjoying all that he worked so hard to provide. Despite a reputation of being hard-headed and a bit gruff, his dedication to his family was reflected in everything he did. Floyd encouraged his kids to get out there and do things, was unfailingly supportive, and whenever he saw any of them he'd say "you're looking pretty sharp".
Floyd's Catholic faith was very important to him and he was a lifelong member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene; children: Sue (Gary) Vosters of Darboy, WI; Ginny Kramer-Martzahl (Mark Martzahl) of Darboy, WI; Lisa (Lee) Reynebeau of Appleton, WI; Mike VanAsten of Carmel, IN; Jackie Michalowski (Eric Englebert) of Manawa, WI; Sara VanAsten (Nate Itzen) of Dayton, MN.
He is further survived by his 16 grandchildren: Jen (Andy) Weber, Andrea (Adam) Horn, JoJo (Brett) Nelson and Jake Vosters; Courtney Kramer (Nick Collar), Betsy (Dom) Lark, and Alec Martzahl; Kelyn (Devin) O'Brien, Luke (Mike) Reynebeau, and Nathan Reynebeau; Jake (Tricia) VanAsten, Mikey VanAsten, Heather (Blake) Meyer, and Jessi VanAsten; Adam Michalowski and Ethan Michalowski, and his 10 great-grandchildren: Austen Weber, Cecelia Nelson; Donovan and Eloise Lark; Leo, Hudson and Abel O'Brien; Louie and Benjamin VanAsten, and Marlowe Meyer.
Floyd is also survived by his sister, Marge Belongea, and his brothers, Art (Jan) VanAsten and Gene (Marge) VanAsten, as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law: Donna VanAsten, Don Roehrborn, Gene Diedrick, Kathleen Van Deraa, Bobbye Hartzheim, James (Margie) Hartzheim, Dorothy Kons, Kathy Hartzheim, Liz Downey, Lu Kostan, Rose Birdsong and Tom (Penny) Hartzheim.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law Dennis Kramer; great-grandson Julius Lark; father and mother-in-law Richard and Margaret Hartzheim; his siblings, Bob (Pat) VanAsten, Millie (Bob) Bachmann, Lillian (Ed) Van Heuklon, Carl VanAsten, Rita VanAsten, Ila Roehrborn, Marian (Larry) DuFrane, and Carol Diedrick; brothers and sisters-in-laws: Ken, Mike, John and Mary Hartzheim, Marvin (Otts) Van Deraa, Tom Downey, RD Birdsong, Donna VanAsten and Ed Belongea.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church with Father Ron Belitz. Military rites conducted by the Jacob Coppus American Legion Post 258 will follow. For those that wish to participate in Floyd's Funeral Mass, please view the live stream at www.stjn.org
on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.