Floyd N. Huss
Kaukauna - Floyd N. Huss, age 89, of Kaukauna, was reunited with his beloved wife on their special day, Valentines Day. She has been waiting for him in heaven since September. He was born on December 21, 1929, in Kaukauna, son of the late George and Catherine (De Coster) Huss. On June 24, 1953, Floyd married Arlene Geurts at St. Paul Catholic Church, Wrightstown. They celebrated 65 wonderful years of marriage in June.
Floyd was drafted into the Army in 1951 where he spent two years. He was a corporal with the 34th General Hospital. Floyd was a 50 year member of the Kaukauna VFW post.
Floyd retired from Waste Management at the age of 62. He was a custodian for St. Aloysius Catholic Church and School after his retirement. He was a long-time member there and sang with the Folk Group at church for over 30 years. Floyd also enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul, woodworking, wood crafting and trips to the casino.
Floyd is survived by his children: Mark (Janet) Huss, Randy (Jean) Huss, LouAnn (Tim) Liebergen and LeaAnn (Jeff) Blodgett; grandchildren: Scott (Brenda) Huss, Carrie (Aaron) Saks, Jennifer (Jeff) Newcomer, Sarah (Steven) Sherwood, Tyler (Courtney) Huss, Kayla (Tom) Gosz, Kevin (Nicki) Liebergen, Dan (Beth) Liebergen, Amy (Andy) Barth, Shannon (Jake) Heiman and Nikki Blodgett (Corey Gasper); 22 great-grandchildren; his siblings and in-laws: George Huss Jr., Kenneth (Rosie) Huss, Delores Huss and John Schmidt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is further survived by Arlene's family: Mary (Marvin) VanAsten, Bonnie (Ron) Schmidt, Dan (Mary) Geurts, Jim (Robin) Geurts, Judy (Dennis) Brockman, Diane Geurts, Vickie Geurts and Al Lauterborn.
Floyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arlene; siblings and in-laws: Lawrence (Agnes) Huss, Sylvester (Ethel) Huss, Jerry Huss, Robert (Mildred) Huss, Cleon (Marian) Huss, Rosie Huss and Nancy Schmidt; and many members of Arlene's family.
Visitation will be held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home (formerly the Boettcher Family Funeral Home) 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at which time a prayer service will be held. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Mary Church, 119 W. Seventh St., Kaukauna, at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Don Everts officiating. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Huss family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the St. Paul Villa, and to Dr. Jennifer Schoening and staff at the Kaukauna Clinic for the wonderful care through the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 17, 2019