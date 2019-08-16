|
Forrest Crone
Neenah - Forrest Crone, age 87, passed away on August 14, 2019 after a short illness.
Forrest was born in Belvidere Illinois April 18, 1932 to parents Jesse and Mae Crone. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD in 1956 as an officer. Forrest served his country from 1956 through 1978. He did two tours of service in Vietnam as a helicopter squadron commander. Lieutenant Colonel Forrest Crone was a proud Marine. After retirement Forrest was a consultant in the aviation industry.
Forrest married Betty Horton in 1956; their son Forrest Crone Jr was born in 1961. In 1985 he married Anne Towne. They lived in North Carolina before moving back to Wisconsin 15 years ago. Forrest enjoyed drawing, making models and wood carvings, reading, and spending time with grandchildren. He and Anne loved traveling and took several trips abroad. Forrest was proud to claim that he traveled to all 50 states and 41 countries. He had a love for his dogs; they always brought a smile to his face.
Forrest is proceeded in death by his parents Jesse and Mae and three siblings Robert, Jim and Doris.
Forrest is survived by his wife Anne, his son Forrest Crone Jr, his step children Andy Towne, Larry Towne (Barb Carlson Towne), Dan Towne (Mary Liz Towne) and grandchildren Lindsey Crone, Forrest Crone III, Wilson Towne, Sam Towne, Ryan Towne and Emily Haubenschild (Perry).
Memorial services for Forrest will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Touchmark on West Prospect in the Touchmark Chapel, 2601 Touchmark Drive, Appleton with Rev. Dan Thews officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the hour of service. Internment will be at the US Naval Academy at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the VA Medical Center and the Fox Valley Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the third floor AMC staff and the staff at Touchmark for their exceptional attention to Forrest and his family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019