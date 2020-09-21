Frances C. Haen
Kaukauna - Frances C. Haen passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at age 92. She will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know her.
Fran was born in Wrightstown on September 2, 1928, daughter of Richard and Anna (Van Lanen) Lamers. Her younger days were spent on the family farm where she happily carried out her daily chores which included preparing large meals for the men who worked the fields. Her father often referred to her as his favorite farm hand. She left the family farm to marry Robert E. Haen at St. Paul Parish in Wrightstown at age 20, on May 21, 1949.
She never shied away from life's challenges and made the most of every opportunity which included moving her family from the farm to city life in Pennsylvania, Iowa and back to Wisconsin. Her largest success in life was raising a family with her husband Bob. Her family agrees that she was the glue that held the family together and was the family's chief enforcement officer.
Fran will be remembered as a wonderful person and a very caring individual who never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was always cheerful and loved to dance and sing with her favorite song being "You are My Sunshine." When she was not working or raising her children, she loved tending to her flower gardens, watching birds, and sunbathing with her husband in the warm sun. Fran enjoyed living at Legend Lake and spending her winters in Florida and having her family visit.
Fran's family would like to thank the wonderful, compassionate staff and leadership team of St. Paul Elder Services where she spent the last few years of her life. The family will never forget the loving care she received there.
Fran is survived by her six children: Pauline (Rob) Henke, Waynesboro, PA; Norma (Tim) McCutcheon, Atlanta, GA; Robert (Joyce), Joseph (Lori), Geraldine (Steve) King, and Jacqueline (Mark) Abel, all of Kaukauna; grandchildren: Jeremy (Jenni) Henke, John (Noelle Fukushima) McCutcheon, Aimee (Scott) Nash, Casey (Geneva) Haen, Kelly (Kenny) Halloran, Jesse (Melissa) and Joshua Haen, Kevin (Nicole) and Michaela (Caleb Lyon) King, Marie (Dan) Putman and Janel (Kyle) Megna; great grandchildren: Lindsey, Emily and David Henke, Wesley and Cora McCutcheon, Guthrie and Althea Nash, Nolan, Lincoln and Savannah Haen, Bentley, Aubrey, Charlotte and Emily King, Blake and Bella Haen, Shelby and Faye Halloran and Abel and Stanley Putman; and sisters-in-law: Pat Haen-Schuette and Marilyn Lamers. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband Bob; infant daughter Mary Elizabeth; granddaughter Sara Marie (Henke) Edelman; Bob's parents John and Elizabeth (Klein) Haen; siblings: Gordon (Mary) Lamers, Lyle (Helen) Lamers, Ruby (Bob Turiff) Van Handel, Jane (Ves) Vosters, Gene (Delia) Lamers, Mary (Gerald) Nackers, Paul (Helen) Lamers, Rose (Francis) Schmidt, Emily (Gordon) VanderWyst and Marcel Lamers; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Rita (Richard) Hartzheim, Victor (Ethel) Haen, Leo (Gladys) Haen, Martha (Cyril) Klister, Lucina (Norbert) Schmidt, Irene (Merlin) Kempen and Jack Haen.
Fran was extremely dedicated to her husband and family. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy. We love you, good job Mom!
Suggested memorials are Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and St Paul Elder Services, Inc.
A celebration of Fran's Life will be held at a future date. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.