|
|
Frances Eugenia Allison Bachman
Neenah - Frances Eugenia Allison Bachman passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 at her home in Neenah.
Frances was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 14, 1935 to Horace Richmond Allison and Laura Link Allison. She grew up alongside her two older sisters and younger brother on the family's small cattle ranch in Carthage, Texas, the backdrop of her life. Frances would often reflect on joyful times spent with her parents, siblings, and large extended family socializing and working together outdoors; as part of the local United Methodist Church; and in the community. In these early years, she developed her love of music as an accomplished church organist, pianist, and French horn player. She nurtured her intrepid spirit while exploring pasture and piney woods on her horse, King, and leading excursions with the Camp Fire Girls. Here, she formed essential values of community and family steeped in the Allison east Texas heritage.
Frances graduated as salutatorian from Carthage High School in 1953, named 'Most Likely to Succeed'. She attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics, Applied Arts, and Foods and Nutrition in 1957. She trained as an occupational therapist at Texas Women's University, receiving her Masters' of Science certification in 1959. Frances was extremely proud of her chosen profession. Her roles serving others spanned borders and included the U.S. Veterans Administration Hospital and Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas; the Dundee Royal Mental Hospital in Scotland; the Dominiek-Savio Institut in Belgium; the Charlotte Rehabilitation Hospital in North Carolina; and the University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor. At Michigan, she met Joseph Frederick Bachman M.D., and they married on April 1, 1967 on a leap of faith, embarking together on a fabulous life adventure.
The couple established their household first in Tecumseh, Michigan, later in Temple, Texas, ultimately settling in Neenah, Wisconsin a community that was fertile ground for the pair who delighted in engaging others. Frances stayed home to raise her three children, and once they were in school, worked for the Neenah Public Schools and later directed the Fox Valley Community Table.
Frances created community, uniting people around causes she valued. She was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Neenah-Menasha and was integral in the founding of The Family Church, a startup United Methodist Church for young families. She was intimately involved in her children's lives and in numerous civic and community organizations including American Association of University Women, Meals on Wheels, Church Women United, and the Women's Tuesday Club of Neenah-Menasha. She supported local community music, theater, and arts which brought her great pleasure.
Throughout her life, Frances sought adventure. She embraced Joe's love of winter sports, discovering that skiing and snowshoeing were perfect for exploring Wisconsin. She became an accomplished canoeist, adept at managing three children and a husband while afloat, and later fulfilled a lifelong dream of dogsledding, celebrating her 80th birthday behind a canine team. Frances and Joe traveled the world connecting with friends both new and old. As a master of the art of letter writing, she sustained relationships and was dependably quick to recognize a gift, joy, sorrow, or deed with one of her stylish handwritten notes.
Frances and Joe were true partners and supported each other unfailingly. As a mom, Frances delivered warmth and care in measured balance to instill independence and critical thought in her children. High expectations accompanied the teaching of her values through her example. Above all, Frances conveyed her sense of self—rooted in service to and compassion for others, responsibility to society, and elemental joy. In recent years, Frances' choice to invest herself in Joe's wellbeing inspired those closest to her.
Frances is survived by her husband of 52 years Joseph; her sister Naomi Allison Turk; sister-in-law Mary Bachman Maier; daughters Mary Allison Bachman DeSilva (Eliot) of Falmouth, Maine and Sharon Anne Allison Bachman of Neenah, Wisconsin; son Joseph Frederick Bachman of Meriden, New Hampshire; and three grandchildren: Eben, Oliver, and Zora DeSilva. Frances' legacy of the Link and Allison families endures through her beloved relationships with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Horace Richmond Allison Jr., and sister Laura Link Allison Shivers.
Frances' life reflected the cultural depth of east Texas, the openness of northeast Wisconsin, and the path she traveled. She was a marvelous wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, and a generous friend who touched the lives of everyone she encountered in small and large ways.
A memorial service and celebration of Frances' life will take place on December 7th at the First United Methodist Church in Neenah.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019