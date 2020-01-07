|
Frances M. McGinnis
Appleton - Frances Mary McGinnis, 74, of Appleton, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at The Bridges of Appleton, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born February 12, 1945 in Appleton, daughter of the late Robert and Stella (DeBoth) Vander Linden. Fran married Richard McGinnis on October 12, 1992, he preceded her in death July 2017.
Fran worked as a computer operator for many years. She volunteered her time and talents to several causes including being an advocate at the domestic abuse shelter and religious education for teens. Fran enjoyed babysitting for others. She loved reading, candy, especially her chocolate. Her greatest love came from time spent with her family.
Fran is survived by her four children; daughters: Rachel (Todd) Gauthier and Elizabeth (Miles) Pettit; sons: Howard (Kim) Hulke and Benjamin (Jodi) Hulke; five grandchildren: Leah (Zack) Baker, Aaron (Anna) Gauthier, and Molly, Stone and Allison Hulke; three great-grandchildren: Silas, Emerson and Ezra Baker. She is further survived by three sisters: Jude Linden, Kathleen (Glenn) Preisler and Ann (Charles) Sample; and four brothers: Paul, Daniel (Sandy), Mark (Susan) and George (Mary) Vander Linden.
Memorial Mass for Fran will be 1:00 PM on Friday January 10, 2020 at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH, 222 E Fremont St. Appleton. Visitation will be held at the church Friday beginning at 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM, with Mass to begin at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's name could be made to your local .
