Frances Marie Knack
King - Frances Marie Knack , age 87, of King, formerly of Weyauwega, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1931, in Bear Creek, daughter of the late Louis and Lavina (Young) Lorge. On June 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Otto C. Knack. He preceded her in death in 2005. Frances was a waitress for many years at various restaurants in Waupaca County. She was a resident of the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King since 2004.
She is survived by two sons: Paul (Cynthia) Knack, John (Sarah) Knack; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Kyle) Knack, Katherine Knack, Elizabeth (Taylor) Riggin and Christopher (Olivia) Knack; three great-grandchildren: Teagan, Preston and Brooklynn Riggin. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her five siblings.
The funeral service for Frances will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Frances will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2019