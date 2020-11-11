1/1
Frances McDonal
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Appleton - Frances McDonal, age 78, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a battle with Covid-19. Frances was born on August 15, 1942 in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late Frank and Betty (Eberdt) McDonal. She grew up in Dallas, TX and earned a BA from Texas Christian University and a Master's in Social Work from University of Texas - Austin. In 1976 she moved to Milwaukee, and then to Appleton in 2006. While remaining a proud Texan, Frances loved her adopted home of Wisconsin and was an ardent Packers fan. Frances loved bad puns, good food, and long walks with her dogs.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Jenna (Michael Wysocki) Stone, Appleton; former husband and friend George Qualls, Appleton; and her sister-in-law Karen McDonal, Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Neil McDonal.

A memorial service will be held when it is safe for us all to give hugs again. Gifts in her memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital who made her last hours peaceful and pain-free.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved