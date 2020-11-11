Appleton - Frances McDonal, age 78, of Appleton, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a battle with Covid-19. Frances was born on August 15, 1942 in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late Frank and Betty (Eberdt) McDonal. She grew up in Dallas, TX and earned a BA from Texas Christian University and a Master's in Social Work from University of Texas - Austin. In 1976 she moved to Milwaukee, and then to Appleton in 2006. While remaining a proud Texan, Frances loved her adopted home of Wisconsin and was an ardent Packers fan. Frances loved bad puns, good food, and long walks with her dogs.Frances is survived by her daughter, Jenna (Michael Wysocki) Stone, Appleton; former husband and friend George Qualls, Appleton; and her sister-in-law Karen McDonal, Las Vegas.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Neil McDonal.A memorial service will be held when it is safe for us all to give hugs again. Gifts in her memory can be made to the Nature Conservancy.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital who made her last hours peaceful and pain-free.