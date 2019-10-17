Services
Frances "Bonny" Thomack

Frances "Bonny" Thomack

Bear Creek - Frances "Bonny" Thomack, 90, passed peacefully at home Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

She was born on December 14, 1928 in the Town of Liberty, Wisconsin, first born of the late August & Glenna Bonnin. She married Wesley Thomack September 27, 1948 sharing 65 years together.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and her two sons, John and Randy, and Norman (Delores) Bonnin.

She is survived by her children and their families. Sharon (Thomack) & Arlyn Wepner, Manawa & family, Janice (Thomack) Bartholomew, Clintonville. Judy (Thomack) & Pete Stoffel, Appleton. Dawn (Thomack) & Tina Wilson, Green Bay. Her brother Ray (Lavern) Bonnin of Appleton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21st from 10 AM - 12 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Bear Creek. A service celebrating Bonny's life will follow at 12 PM with Pastor Aric Fenske officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Bear Creek. Newcomer Funeral Home of Green bay has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com for director or to share a memory with the family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
