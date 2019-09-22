Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Behn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Behn


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine Behn Obituary
Francine Behn

Appleton - Francine Behn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Appleton.

She was born to Edwin and Bridget Anthony on January 8, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois. After moving to Weyauwega, she married Dewey Behn on October 24, 1959. They made their home in the Larsen/Winchester area for many years until Dewey's death in 1999.

Fran was an amazing cake baker and decorator and many wedding albums reflect her work. She loved to travel, especially to her beloved Ireland. In recent years Fran and her special friend, John Rietveld, travelled extensively in the United States.

Proud of her Irish heritage, Fran was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Scott (Cathy) Behn; daughter, Jeanne (Jeff) Brandt; grandchildren, Breehan (Jeremy), Max (Thuyvi), Nicole (Patrick), Meghan, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Belle, Teeghan, Cooper, Bennett, and Jo-Jo. Fran came from a large family but many siblings have passed. Two sisters, Karyn and Beatrice, and two brothers, Hugh and Robert remain to remember her. She also had a close circle of friends and other relatives. Cousins, Pat Boushley and Victor Anthony have been especially close and supportive. She loved and appreciated you all.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be on Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega.

Fran, you will always be remembered and loved as a woman who spoke her mind and wanted the best for everyone.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent