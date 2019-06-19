|
Francis Altenhofen
Appleton - Francis "Gerry" Altenhofen, 83 of Appleton WI, died peacefully on Saturday June 15, 2019 at TheadaCare of Appleton. He was born on April 25, 1936 in Neenah, WI, the son of John and Veronica (Long) Altenhofen. He grew up in Menasha and graduated from St. Mary's School. On April 11, 1959 he married Rochelle Feavel at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Appleton, WI. Gerry was an honorably discharged Army Veteran. Gerry and Rochelle ran a real estate and construction company for many years, building many beautiful homes and commercial buildings throughout the Fox Valley. They also developed and ran Big Door Self Storage. Gerry enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends. They enjoyed winters in Ocala, Florida on his cousins ranch in their motorhome. He met many lifelong friends thru the many associations and clubs he was affiliated with such as: Fourth Degree Knights, Elks Club, Appleton Yacht Club, Two Cylinder Club, Family Motor Coach, Winnebago Wanders, and Valley Vets just to name a few.
Gerry is survived by: his loving wife Rochelle Altenhofen. Children: Randy (Patti) Altenhofen of Menasha, Anne (Steve) Altenhofen-Krause of Appleton, and Amy (Bradley) Cornelius of Appleton. Grandchildren: Gian, Travis, John, Katie, Gunther. Ricky, Julie, and Jojo and Great-Grandchild: Landon. Brother: Kenneth (Patsy) Altenhofen. Step-Father: Richard Waldoch. Brother in Laws: Thomas Feavel (Margaret Bekkers), Douglas Feavel (Barbara). His dog and best friend Mauston. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws: Ledgard and Josephine Feavel. Brothers-in-laws: Richard and Robert Feavel. The family would also like to Thank Dr. Roger Nguyen, family and staff of Appleton Spine Institute for the tremendous loving care they provided to Gerry, as well as Dave Sherwin for being part of the family.
Memorial Service will be on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 5:45 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 312 S. State Street Appleton, WI 54911. Deacon Jerry Schufnagel will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Menasha WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 19, 2019