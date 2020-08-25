Francis George Dietzen
Hilbert - Francis G. "Fran" Dietzen, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 23, 2020, due to natural causes. He was born on January 6, 1950, son of the late Francis and Audrey (Carter) Dietzen.
Fran retired after many years working as a park supervisor at High Cliff State Park. Fran was a volunteer firefighter and chief for numerous years. He enjoyed riding his trike around with his wife and grandchildren. Fran was an avid NASCAR fan and traveled the country attending many races. You could usually find Fran at home working on projects in his garage. He had a large personality and was usually the life of the party. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.
Fran is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diane; daughters: Jackie, Julie, Kim (Jeff) Vechart and Jenny (Mike) Busse; grandchildren: Keely and Abby Bechart and Grace, Madison "MadTown" and Emma Busse; siblings: Kay Dietzen, Roy (Geralyn) Dietzen, Gary (LeAnn) Dietzen, Mary Dietzen and Bruce Dietzen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joe (Char) Weyenberg, Kay (Jerry) Luckow and Jim (Judy) Eichhorst; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Fran was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Audrey Dietzen; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Margaret Weyenberg; and a sister-in-law, Pat Eichhorst.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will be held. Anyone wishing to watch the service live may do so on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sherwood. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.