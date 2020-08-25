1/1
Francis George Dietzen
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis George Dietzen

Hilbert - Francis G. "Fran" Dietzen, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 23, 2020, due to natural causes. He was born on January 6, 1950, son of the late Francis and Audrey (Carter) Dietzen.

Fran retired after many years working as a park supervisor at High Cliff State Park. Fran was a volunteer firefighter and chief for numerous years. He enjoyed riding his trike around with his wife and grandchildren. Fran was an avid NASCAR fan and traveled the country attending many races. You could usually find Fran at home working on projects in his garage. He had a large personality and was usually the life of the party. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

Fran is survived by his wife of 28 years, Diane; daughters: Jackie, Julie, Kim (Jeff) Vechart and Jenny (Mike) Busse; grandchildren: Keely and Abby Bechart and Grace, Madison "MadTown" and Emma Busse; siblings: Kay Dietzen, Roy (Geralyn) Dietzen, Gary (LeAnn) Dietzen, Mary Dietzen and Bruce Dietzen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joe (Char) Weyenberg, Kay (Jerry) Luckow and Jim (Judy) Eichhorst; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Fran was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Audrey Dietzen; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Margaret Weyenberg; and a sister-in-law, Pat Eichhorst.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will be held. Anyone wishing to watch the service live may do so on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sherwood. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 26, 2020
Sending our sympathies.Bill & Mary Kay Lerche. Kees Road neighbors
Mkay Lerche
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
I’m so sorry to here of the loss of Fran he will never be forgotten at the Hair Salon with his great words of wisdom we will all miss him. Diane and family you have our greatest sympathy hugs and prayers to you all .
Darla Jodar & girls at salon
Darla Jodar
Friend
August 26, 2020
I didn’t know Fran for very long. I met Fran for the first time last year when I went up with Keely to meet her grandparents. He was nothing but nice. We went to breakfast basically every morning. Every place we went he knew everyone. He wouldn’t let me pay for breakfast even once. I was just the boyfriend to his granddaughter but he made me feel just a part of the family. I will never forget all the talks we had and learning how to use all the farm equipment. He was loved by many and will be missed
Carson bowen
August 25, 2020
Oh Fran...this really hurts...we had so many good times! We grew up together, went to grade school together and then even worked together at High Cliff. You never lost a “pull away” race at the traffic lights on College Avenue back in the day when we cruised! You were one of the good guys and will see you down the road. My sympathy to Diane, your brothers and sisters, kids, grandkids and family.
Paul Preissner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved