I didn’t know Fran for very long. I met Fran for the first time last year when I went up with Keely to meet her grandparents. He was nothing but nice. We went to breakfast basically every morning. Every place we went he knew everyone. He wouldn’t let me pay for breakfast even once. I was just the boyfriend to his granddaughter but he made me feel just a part of the family. I will never forget all the talks we had and learning how to use all the farm equipment. He was loved by many and will be missed

Carson bowen