Francis "Franny" Gerl
Seymour - Francis "Franny" J. Gerl, age 84, passed away on August 9, 2020 at ThedaCare Appleton. He was born on August 4, 1936 a son of the late Edward and Anna (Oskey) Gerl.
Franny was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church in Seymour.
Following high school, he served in the US Army for two years.
He had served as the Municipal Judge for the City of Seymour, was Secretary of the Dairyland Baseball League for many years, and also served on the Seymour Fire Department.
Franny worked for Landwehr and Hackel Construction, which later became MCC, and was a vital part of the office operations until his retirement.
He enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Silver Cliff.
Franny will be remembered by his family and many friends as "Mr. Independent" and never let his wheelchair change his outlook on life.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Sprangers; brothers, Florian (Marla) Gerl; LeRoy (Jan) Gerl; and Leander (Nancy) Gerl. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Franny was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home on Wedensday, August 12, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm. A private funeral mass for Franny will take place at St. John Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the parish cemtery. Online condolences may be expressed to Franny's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Franny's memory can be given to the Seymour Fire Department or St. John Catholic Church in Seymour.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff at the Milwaukee V.A. Hospital and ThedaCare Appleton for all of the wonderful and compassionate care you give to our brother.