Francis "Frank" Gregory Petrie, 95, (Fremont, California) died on October 21, 2019 at an assisted living facility in Brillion, Wisconsin. He was born February 12, 1924 at a residence outside of Stockbridge, Wisconsin, son of the late Ben and Dorothy Petrie. He graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1942. On June 19, 1949, he married Ann Marie Sommers (Forest Junction, WI) in Holland, Wisconsin. At the time of her death in 2013, they had been married 64 years.
Frank was a supreme example of the greatest generation and a veteran of World War II. He served in the 10th Army, 82 Field Hospital in Okinawa and the Philippines. Following WWII, Frank graduated from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, with a bachelor's degree in social sciences in 1948 and from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a master's degree in education administration in 1951. Frank worked as a teacher for two school districts and as a principal and later as the Superintendent of Schools of the Waterford (WI) School District. In the mid-1950s, Frank accepted a position as a credit manager for Inland Steel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While living in Waterford, he also served on the Village of Waterford's Village Board. In 1968, Frank's employer, Inland Steel, transferred him to Fremont, California to work as the Western Regional Credit Manager. Frank worked at Inland Steel and its affiliates until the plant closed, and he retired in 1986.
Frank was active in Fremont's business community, serving on the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. He was also active in his children's activities, participating in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and serving as a CYO basketball coach for 5 years. Frank was also an accomplished handyman, who enjoyed maintaining and repairing cars, and working on household electrical, plumbing, and woodwork projects. He was active in Saint Joseph's Parish, where he served for many years as an usher. He attended weekly mass and lived the values of his Catholic faith.
He especially enjoyed trips back to Wisconsin to visit relatives. Frank was also known to enjoy a manhattan, on the rocks with equal parts vermouth and Canadian whiskey. Frank was a kind man, who dedicated his life to his family, wife, children, grandchildren, and friends.
Survivors include his children Michael Petrie (Fremont, CA) and Margaret Hoehn (Reno, NV); his grandchildren Christina Hoehn (Reno) and Carl Hoehn (Reno); two great-grandchildren; one brother James Petrie (New Holstein, WI); three sisters-in-law, Lila Sommers (Brillion, WI), Joan Petrie (Sherwood, WI), and Gerry Weber (Hilbert, WI); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann (Sommers) Petrie; his parents; his brother Dave Petrie, sisters and brothers-in-law Lucy and Gene Schwarz and Kathleen and Hugh Goggins; sister-in-law Jinny Petrie, and brothers-in-law Donald Sommers and Roger Weber.
Visitation will take place at Saint Mary's of the Seven Dolors in Stockbridge, Wisconsin from 10:00 to 10:45 on Saturday, October 26, 2019, followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00. Burial in the Sommers family plot at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Hilbert will immediately follow the funeral.
In lieu of flowers or remembrances, please join the family after the burial for a hosted lunch and reception.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019