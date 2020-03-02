Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Residence Chapel
New London, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Residence Chapel
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Quaintance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Quaintance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. Quaintance Obituary
Francis J. Quaintance

New London - Francis J. Quaintance, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in New London on December 11, 1923, son of the late George and Mary (Bodoh) Quaintance. On December 14, 1946, Francis was united in marriage to Jacqueline Christian; she preceded him in death in 1994. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He worked at the Neenah Foundry.

Francis is survived by his son Paul (Kathy) Quaintance; four grandchildren and a sister Lorraine (Bob) Woolsey.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jacqueline; 2 daughters Joann and Sharon, and siblings: Adrian, Simon, Donald, Harry, and Joan.

Funeral service for Francis will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Residence Chapel in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the chapel on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, Hortonville. Full Military Rites will be held.

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent