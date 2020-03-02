|
Francis J. Quaintance
New London - Francis J. Quaintance, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in New London on December 11, 1923, son of the late George and Mary (Bodoh) Quaintance. On December 14, 1946, Francis was united in marriage to Jacqueline Christian; she preceded him in death in 1994. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He worked at the Neenah Foundry.
Francis is survived by his son Paul (Kathy) Quaintance; four grandchildren and a sister Lorraine (Bob) Woolsey.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; wife Jacqueline; 2 daughters Joann and Sharon, and siblings: Adrian, Simon, Donald, Harry, and Joan.
Funeral service for Francis will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Residence Chapel in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will be held at the chapel on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, Hortonville. Full Military Rites will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020