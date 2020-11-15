Francis J.D. Carpenter
Neenah - Francis J.D. Carpenter, age 83, passed away at home with his family by his side on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1937 in the Town of Maine to the late Wilbur and Laura Carpenter. Fran worked for Midas Muffler for over 30 years and continued to work at AutoZone for 16 years as a delivery driver. He married the love of his life, Nancy Prey on October 20, 1974 and shared 33 years of marriage. He enjoyed traveling to see family and spend time with them. Fran had a quick wit, loved to laugh, and enjoyed life. He could make a friend anywhere he went and will be truly missed by the many people he knew.
Fran is survived by his children, Claude Carpenter and RoJeana (Gerald) Cline; grandchildren: Daniel Carpenter, Kelly Luna, Michael Carpenter, James Raisanen, Shannon Raisanen, and Heather Otis; along with 10 great-grandchildren, 4 sister-in-laws, 1 brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carpenter; children, Joyland Schoenchek and Francis Carpenter; 8 brothers, and 6 sisters.
A private memorial service will be held at the Westgor Funeral Home. To view the livestream of the service, please visit the Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page on Saturday, December 5, 2020 after 11:00 am. For those not able to watch live, a recording will be left up indefinitely. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
