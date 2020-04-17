|
|
Francis L. Weber "Lee"
Fox Crossing - Francis L. Weber (Lee) 77, of Fox Crossing, passed away on Easter Sunday to be with the Lord, April 12, 2020, with his wife by his side.
Lee was born on June 3, 1942 in Appleton, son of the late Clifford and Marge (Wittlin) Weber. He married Mary Kerr on October 8, 1983 in Oshkosh, WI. Lee was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Larsen. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 until 1963.
He worked in construction and was a truck driver for many years. Lee loved working and spending time with others.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary B. Weber; daughter, Diana Lynn; daughter-in-law, Stacey Weber; Stepdaughters, Susan Kerr, Las Vegas; Carol (John) Hewitt, Neenah; 8 grandchildren: Valerie, Ashley, Ethan, Taya, Cali, Kaylin, Karisa and Leah; 4 great granddaughters: Nadia, Marleii, Odyssey and Teo; and 3 great grandsons: Gage, RJ and Cameron. He is further survived by a brother, Larry (Pat) Weber, Shawano; sisters: Diane (Keith) Reiben, Crystal Falls, MI; Jeanne (Jim) Wegand, Kaukauna; Janice (Mike) Smarzinski; sister-in-law: Jackie (Mark) Brettinger; along with many nieces, nephews and friends and his canine friend, Abby Jo.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Weber; brother, Dale Weber; stepson, Charles (Chuckie) Kerr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Theda Care in Neenah, UW Hospital in Madison, Peabody Manor, Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac, St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, and Oak Ridge Gardens Nursing Center in Menasha for all their care and compassion while caring for Lee.
Due to the state mandated restrictions on large gatherings, a memorial service for Francis (Lee) will be held at a later date and will be announced on Valley Funeral Home website.
God saw he was getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around him and whispered "come to me". With tearful eyes we watched him suffer and saw him fade away; although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.
I love you forever Lee
Love, Mary
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020