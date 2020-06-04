Francis L. Weber "Lee"
Fox Crossing - Francis L. Weber "Lee", 77 of Fox Crossing, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Visitation to take place Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 8630 County Rd. MM Larsen, WI. 54947. Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.