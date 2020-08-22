1/1
Francis "Frank" Stute
1928 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Stute

Neenah - Francis "Frank" Stute, age 91, of Neenah, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Brewster Village. Frank was born on December 11, 1928 in Elma, Iowa son of the late Fredrick and Gertrude (Tierney) Stute. He married Lois Oliver on December 27, 1950. Frank graduated with a PHD in chemistry from the University of Iowa - Iowa City in 1957. He worked for Kimberly Clark for 34 years retiring in 1990 as Senior Fellow and Manager of Analytical Chemistry and Environmental Science. Frank was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah for 60 years.

He is survived by his children: Sharon Stute of Neenah, Susan (Arlo) Sorenson of Omro, and David Stute of Tucson, AZ; his grandchildren: Anna Gitlin, Michelle (Jesse) Peterson, Seth and Lou Gitlin, Sandra (Tyler) Van Asten, Sam, Alan and Annalee Sorenson, Alec and Addisyn Stute. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Lois; his son, Stephen; his siblings, Wallace Stute and Lorraine Fenstermaker.

The Funeral Mass for Frank will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Facebook page. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
