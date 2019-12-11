|
Frank A. Anthony
Appleton - Frank A. Anthony, age 80, was called to heaven on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at ThedaClark, Neenah with family by his side. He was born in Appleton on June 18, 1939 to the late Aloysious and Marion (Kesselhon) Anthony.
Frank was united in marriage to Karen Eichhorst on October 14, 1962 in Morrison Wisconsin. He worked at Fox Brady in Appleton and retired from Building Services as the maintenance manager. He was highly involved through the years at WIR racetrack as a pit Steward. Enjoyed going to his grandkid's events and spending time with all.
Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; three children: Mark (Lisa) Anthony, Dawn (Bob) Drake, Kim (Jason) Gonnering; nine grandchildren: Joshua Anthony, Vanessa (Eric) Lamal, Victoria (Don) Jeffords, Eric (Megan) Gonnering, Brent (Kelsey) Gonnering, Meghan Gonnering, Lauren Gonnering, Bobby Drake, Michael Drake; six great grandchildren: Brantley and Madilynn, Dean and Charlie Lynn, Elise and Colton; four siblings: Leo (Gail), Mary (Dick) Willing, John (Kathy), Jim (Kris); brother-in-law, Dean and Charlie Lynn Gary (Carol) Eichhorst; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Marion Anthony; father and mother-in-law, Wilmer and Violet Eichhorst; and brother, Floyd Anthony.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, N8728 S Coop Road, Menasha, with Pastor Jesse Johnston officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The family would like to thank the nurses on the second floor Neuro ICU at ThedaClark, Neenah, Dr. Duffy, Dr. Greene, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Willson, Dr. Mariano, NP Josh White, and NP Jaime Velie for all the care and compassion that was given to Frank through the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019