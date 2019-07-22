Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Scheatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Joseph Scheatz

Frank Joseph Scheatz Obituary
Frank Joseph Scheatz

Menasha - Frank Joseph Scheatz,83, Menasha, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Paul Home, Kaukauna. He was born in Navarino, WI to the late Joseph and Martha (Moderson) Scheatz on May 28, 1936. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He married Barbara A. Montour on July 13, 1957 in Shawano. Frank worked as a truck driver for many years and in his spare time enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and Barb enjoyed many winters in Florida and were involved in the Florida Fly Wheelers Antique Engine Club.

Survivors include his wife Barb of 62 years; 3 daughters: Vicki (Bob) Olson, Greenville; Susan (Skip) Smoot, Sherwood and Cathy (John) Davel, Menasha; 7 grandchildren: Melanie Braddock, Justin Sullivan, Nichole Stephenson, Brad Ritchie, Jennifer (Kevin) Schaefer, Jacob (Jen) Davel and Andrew Davel; 13 great grandchildren; a brother John (Georgia) Schaetz and sister-in-law Rachel Jennerjohn.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Rose (Tom) Adkins and Shirley; brothers: Tom and Robert.

Funeral Services for Frank will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church (473 7th St.) Menasha with Rev David Skarsten officiating. Friends may visit the family directly at church from 9 - 11 AM. Military Honors will follow the service and Frank will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah.

The family would like to thank St. Paul Home and Hospice for their care of Dad the past week.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 22 to July 23, 2019
