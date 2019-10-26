Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kuehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Kuehl Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Kuehl Jr. Obituary
Frank Kuehl Jr.

Neenah - Frank Kuehl Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully at Heartwood Homes in Appleton on October 25, 2019. He was born July 12, 1936 to the late Frank and Anna (Tesch) Kuehl Sr.

Frank enlisted in the Army Signal Corp. after high school and was stationed in Germany. He left the Army with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He came back to the USA and married JoAnn (Blek) of Menasha. They had four sons: Steven, (late) David, John and Randy. Frank and JoAnn started Kuehl Electric in the 1970's. He also served as cubmaster and later scout master in Troop 68 Neenah. He belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church, Menasha where he served on the board of maintenance. He was an avid railroad collector from the days of steam. At one time, he was a member of several railroad historical societies. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his timber land in Forest County with this wife JoAnn.

He is survived by his sons: Steven (Holly Hilliker); John and Randy (Heidi Hoffman). His five grandchildren: Justin, Kendra (Andy) Sagunsky, Taylor (Mitch) Mogensen, Spencer and Tanner. Sisters: Florice Gustafson and Laurie Kuehl and a brother Tom (Brenna) Kuehl.

He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, a son David and two sisters: Nadine (Harvey) Bucholtz and Stella (Ed) Flenz.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Broad Street, Menasha with Rev. Steven Billings officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Military honors will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery where Frank will join JoAnn.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent