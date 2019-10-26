|
Frank Kuehl Jr.
Neenah - Frank Kuehl Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully at Heartwood Homes in Appleton on October 25, 2019. He was born July 12, 1936 to the late Frank and Anna (Tesch) Kuehl Sr.
Frank enlisted in the Army Signal Corp. after high school and was stationed in Germany. He left the Army with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He came back to the USA and married JoAnn (Blek) of Menasha. They had four sons: Steven, (late) David, John and Randy. Frank and JoAnn started Kuehl Electric in the 1970's. He also served as cubmaster and later scout master in Troop 68 Neenah. He belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church, Menasha where he served on the board of maintenance. He was an avid railroad collector from the days of steam. At one time, he was a member of several railroad historical societies. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his timber land in Forest County with this wife JoAnn.
He is survived by his sons: Steven (Holly Hilliker); John and Randy (Heidi Hoffman). His five grandchildren: Justin, Kendra (Andy) Sagunsky, Taylor (Mitch) Mogensen, Spencer and Tanner. Sisters: Florice Gustafson and Laurie Kuehl and a brother Tom (Brenna) Kuehl.
He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, a son David and two sisters: Nadine (Harvey) Bucholtz and Stella (Ed) Flenz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 Broad Street, Menasha with Rev. Steven Billings officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Military honors will follow at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Cemetery where Frank will join JoAnn.
