Frank L. Nagan
Kaukauna - Frank Nagan, age 51 of Kaukauna, passed away at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020. Frank was born in Kaukauna on December 12, 1968, son of the late Donald and Ruth (Welsh) Nagan.
Frank was a funny guy with an unusual sense of humor. He loved secretly taking pictures of unsuspecting family members and friends. He also was a man of many and various skills. He was the family tech guy and did everyone's taxes. He enjoyed leisurely drives and going fishing. He was a Renaissance Man of sorts, who had an eclectic taste in music, enjoyed watching the night sky through his telescope, and played the banjo and drums. He was also an accomplished cook who ran a restaurant with his dad as well as working as a chef at the White Gull Inn, Le Bon Appetit, Paper Valley, and most recently worked as a bartender at Friends and Neighbors bar.
Frank is survived by six brothers and sisters: Joyce (John) Petersen of Greenleaf, Donna Nagan of Kaukauna, Allen Nagan of Kaukauna, Marjorie (Michael) Schaefer of Milwaukee, Laura Nagan of Appleton, and Ron Nagan of Kaukauna; an aunt: Germaine Nagan of Kaukauna, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Frank will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna. Frank will be placed at rest in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Another announcement will appear when the service day is closer.
For more information or to share a memory of Frank, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Kaukauna - Frank Nagan, age 51 of Kaukauna, passed away at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020. Frank was born in Kaukauna on December 12, 1968, son of the late Donald and Ruth (Welsh) Nagan.
Frank was a funny guy with an unusual sense of humor. He loved secretly taking pictures of unsuspecting family members and friends. He also was a man of many and various skills. He was the family tech guy and did everyone's taxes. He enjoyed leisurely drives and going fishing. He was a Renaissance Man of sorts, who had an eclectic taste in music, enjoyed watching the night sky through his telescope, and played the banjo and drums. He was also an accomplished cook who ran a restaurant with his dad as well as working as a chef at the White Gull Inn, Le Bon Appetit, Paper Valley, and most recently worked as a bartender at Friends and Neighbors bar.
Frank is survived by six brothers and sisters: Joyce (John) Petersen of Greenleaf, Donna Nagan of Kaukauna, Allen Nagan of Kaukauna, Marjorie (Michael) Schaefer of Milwaukee, Laura Nagan of Appleton, and Ron Nagan of Kaukauna; an aunt: Germaine Nagan of Kaukauna, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Frank will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish - St. Mary Church, located at 119 W. 7th Street in Kaukauna. Frank will be placed at rest in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
Another announcement will appear when the service day is closer.
For more information or to share a memory of Frank, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.