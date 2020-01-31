|
Frank "Louie" Straveler
Frank "Louie" Straveler, age 84, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 30, 2020 in Neenah, WI. He was born in Phillips, WI on March 2, 1935 to the late Loyal and Wilma (nee Weisinger) Eastling-Straveler.
Louie was a proud veteran who served in the Air Force on a Bomber Squadron unit during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Louie moved to Oshkosh, WI. It is there he met and married his late wife, Marlene Lippold who passed in 1989. Louie met his "Forever Sweetheart" Jinx Meshnick in 1990 and recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. Louie was employed with the Leach company for many years. In addition, he also owned Granny's Bar in Black Wolf and was the founder of Stravelers Sports Center in Oshkosh. Louie was proud to be celebrating the 51st anniversary of Stravelers Sport Center with his son Loyal, who took over the business in 1984. Louie retired from Leach Company in 1997 to be able to spend more time at his cabin up north in Brantwood where he was his happiest, enjoying nature out on the deck. He was an avid hunter, sportsman and fisherman and loved spending time with his family teaching them all that he knew about life. Louie also enjoyed his trips to the casino, playing cards and assembling jigsaw puzzles. Over the years Louie and Jinx worked on hundreds of puzzles together, enjoying the coffee and conversation while planning their next big excursion.
Louie will be fondly remembered and missed by his better half, Jinx Meshnick; son, Loyal (Kelly) Straveler; bonus children, Jaime (Giovanni) Defendini, Mindy (Aaron) Krablean, and David Meshnick; 10 grandchildren, Zeke, Megan, Zach, Maya, Kara, Krista, Seth, Aaron, Adrian, and Lincoln; 8 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Bristol, Faith, Alexys, Bailey, Kaleeyhah, Zyonna and Zoie; sister, Mabel "Sis" Nyman; brother, Robert (Nancy) Straveler and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene; daughter Cindy; and his brother, Joe.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at ThedaCare hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020