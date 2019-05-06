Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
724 E. South River Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
724 E. South River Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Grist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin James Grist


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin James Grist Obituary
Franklin James Grist

Appleton - Franklin "Jim" Grist, age 92 of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home on May 3, 2019.

Funeral services for Jim will be held at 12:00 Noon at First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 724 E. South River Street in Appleton, with Rev. Dr. Stephen Savides officiating. Private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 AM until the hour of the service.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now