|
|
Franklin James Grist
Appleton - Franklin "Jim" Grist, age 92 of Appleton, passed away peacefully at his home on May 3, 2019.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at 12:00 Noon at First Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 724 E. South River Street in Appleton, with Rev. Dr. Stephen Savides officiating. Private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 AM until the hour of the service.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday Post Crescent.
For more information or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 6, 2019