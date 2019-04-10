|
Franklyn Wilms
Neenah - Frank Wilms died Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was 82 years old having been born on January 22, 1937 in Neenah, Wisconsin. Frank was the son of Floyd and Elizabeth (Jones) Wilms. Frank attended Lakeview Grade School and graduated from Neenah High School. He stayed home and worked with his father and bothers operating the Windemere family dairy farm and milk delivery business. He later worked for 30 years at Krueger Hardware in Neenah in the small equipment area before retiring. Frank was a member of Company E, 127th Infantry for six years, serving a year at Ft. Lewis, Washington. While in Washington he had the opportunity to visit the Worlds Fair and meet Milburn Stone, "Doc" from Gun Smoke. Frank was also a member of the American Legion.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Wilms.
He is survived by his brother, Richard; and sisters, Janet (Robert) Pruet, Aiken, SC; Rachael Umland, Summerville, FL; and Susan (James) Waid, Waupaca, WI. He is further survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Frank will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends that he had. Frank was a kind and generous person who greatly enjoyed being of service to his friends and neighbors at any opportunity. He also loved to bake and made many pies for friends and family. He will further be missed by all the canines in and around the "big woods" that he treated on his daily walks.
Frank especially appreciated the friendship and kindness shown him by the staff at Peabody Manor where his brother Dick is a resident. Frank visited Dick every day until he was not able to get out anymore due to his cancer.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of unit 400 at the Bridges of Appleton Nursing Facility for their very caring, compassionate and loving treatment of Frank during his last days. We would also like to express our appreciation to the Southern Care Hospice Services for their kindness and caring.
A Funeral Service for Frank will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:30 P.M. and end at the hour of service, with military honors to follow. Frank will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery.
