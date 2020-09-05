Fred Jahnke
Kaukauna - Fred Joseph Jahnke, 54, passed away on September 3, 2020 in his wife's arms surrounded by their children. Fred was born on November 10, 1965 to Gail Hofmann and Donald Shuckhart and was united in marriage to Tory Arnoldussen on July 7, 1990. Fred used his passion for computers to provide support as an IT Manager at Total Energy Systems with the Morley-Murphy Company, and his dedication to helping others extended beyond his work to every aspect of his life. Fred enjoyed trips to the casino, but his luck was truly realized in family time, including trips to Florida with his wife and children. He was immensely proud of his children's accomplishments, each graduating college and pursuing careers in service to others.
Fred is survived by his wife Tory; three children: Morgan, McKenzi, and Calvin; his mother Gail Jahnke; his siblings: Al (Linda) Jahnke, May (Randy) Fuss, Dean (Judy) Jahnke, Deb (Chuck) Wolf, Michelle Jahnke, Jane Jahnke, and Don (Erika) Shuckhart Jr.; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his father Jeral Jahnke, his biological father Don Shuckart, and his infant brother Timmy.
The funeral liturgy for Fred will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL, ST. MARY SITE, 119 W. 7th St., Kaukauna, with a visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. Attendees will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, and the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Due to Covid there will be no meal following the service. Tory would like to extend her sincere thanks to Fred's co-workers and management at Total Energy Systems for support, Deacon Steve Vande Hey for spiritual guidance, the healthcare professionals of the 7th floor at ThedaCare Appleton and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their medical and emotional care, and her children for more than can be expressed in words. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions help cover the cost of services and to fund a scholarship for Kaukauna Area School District students. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
