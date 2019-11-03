|
|
Fred R. Sweeney
New London - Fred R. Sweeney, age 96, of New London, passed away on Friday, November 1st, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. Fred was born in Bear Creek, on November 21st, 1922 and was a son of the late Fredrick Sweeney and Sadie Siegal. He married the love of his life, Joyce (Prahl) on June 15th, 1945. Joyce preceded him in death in 2009. Fred served in the United States Army from 1940-1945. While enlisted, he was awarded a Silver Star, a Purple Heart, and six overseas service bars. When he returned from the army, he worked as a photographer for the Institution of Paper Chemistry in Appleton for 35 years. He was very well-known for his love of corvettes and his hobbies included taking motorcycle rides (up until the age of 87), spending time with his family, and, later in his life, visiting the Senior Center in New London.
Fred is survived by his four children; David (Laura) Sweeney, Patrick Sweeney, Michael (Kris Menting) Sweeney, and Merry Jo Sweeney; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Helen Covert and Elizabeth "Betty" Prokop, and one of his sons, Steven Sweeney.
Funeral services for Fred will be held on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in New London with Rev. Joyce Rich officiating. Full Military Honors will take place after the service. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in the Floral Hill Cemetery in New London. The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at the Senior Center in New London and to the nursing staff at King Veterans Home for providing care and support during Fred's stay.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019