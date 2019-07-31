|
|
Frederic Plamann
Appleton - Frederic W. Plamann went to his Heavenly home on July 30, 2019.
Frederic W. Plamann was born on December 27, 1933 in Appleton to the late Oscar and Mamie (Schroeder) Plamann. He was united in marriage to Arlyne (Hinz) Plamann on May 30, 1960 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Appleton.
He graduated from Appleton High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army and also the United States Reserves for four (4) years.
He was employed by Advance Car Mover Co. for 32 years retiring in 1992. Most importantly Fred continued the legacy of farming on the Plamann Homestead Farm his great grandfather started in 1867 until Fred's retirement in 2004.
He was an avid packers, brewers and badgers fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards especially cribbage with family and friends. He also enjoyed his children, grandchildren's sports, attending as many events as possible.
He looked forward to vacation time up North with family, playing games and fishing with his grand children. He was a life-long member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Freedom.
Frederic is survived by his loving wife Arlyne (Hinz) Plamann, four (4) children and nine (9) grand children. Julie (Kelly) Burr, Michelle (Craig) Johnson and Nick Burr. Joan (Todd) Phillips and Jordan Phillips. Jim (Amy) Plamann and Katie and Sam Plamann. Jean (Scott) Callaway and Jacob, Matthew, Brooke and John Callaway. Two great grand children Ayden and Avery Johnson. Frederic is further survived by three (3) step grandchildren and six (6) great grand step children. Gloria (Herb) Breitenbach and a sister in law Margaret (Brooks) Hinz.
Frederic is preceded in death by his late parents Oscar and Mamie (Schroeder) Plamann, ( in laws) Gerhard and Lorraine (Schreiner) Hinz , (his) brother in law Gerald Hinz, two (2) sisters, Elaine (Richard) Becker and Joyce Plamann.
A visit will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI. 54911 from 4-6PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday Aug 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church ( N2740 French Rd. Freedom, WI. 54913) with visitation from 10:00 - 10:45AM with a funeral service at 11:00AM. A private burial service will take place.
The family would like to thank the Brewster Village, AMC 6th floor nursing staff, and the incredible physicians who cared for Fred. St. Peter / The Core church family, thank you for your visits and prayers.
A special thank you to all the St. Peter Pastors, particularly Pastor Jim Fleming and Pastor Phil Koelpin whose visits dad and mom looked forward too. There are no words to express our appreciation. It's not goodbye, its until we meet again.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019