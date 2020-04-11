|
Frederick Dale Ohlfs, age 79, passed away April 6, 2020 in Green Bay, WI. Fred was the youngest of 5 children of James Sr. and Margaret (Stoneburner) Ohlfs. He was raised in Crivitz and graduated from Crivitz High School. After graduation, Fred entered the US Navy and became a SEABEE. After his military service he returned and married his high school sweetheart, Connie Mae Porfilio. Upon moving to Appleton, Fred entered the trades as a plumber. He worked 25+ years for August Winters and Sons.
Fred and Connie bought a farm in Black Creek where they raised their 2 sons, Chuck and Scott. After Fred retired, they moved back to Crivitz to the Ohlfs family farm on the outlet of Lake Noquebay, where they built their retirement home. He enjoyed all types of fishing and was a master craftsman working with leather, wood and steel, building saddles, trailers, boats and canoes. They also enjoyed travel in their fifth wheel through the lower 48 states, making many new friends.
Fred is survived by his 2 sons, Chuck (Judy) and Scott (Terri); granddaughter, Courtney and great-grandson, Jaxson. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; siblings: James Jr (Velma), Dorothy (Durland) Harrison, Henry (Dolores), Alice (Robert) Mantell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020