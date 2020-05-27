|
Frederick Ewald Jr.
Appleton - Fred P. Ewald Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Cherry Meadows Hospice, Appleton.
The outdoor farewell to pay your respects to Fred and his family will be available via drive by from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Freedom Moravian Church, W3471 Center Valley Road, Appleton. A complete obituary will appear in this Sunday's edition, or you may view it at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 27 to May 28, 2020