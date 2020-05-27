Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freedom Moravian Church
W3471 Center Valley Road
Appleton, WI
Frederick Ewald Jr.

Frederick Ewald Jr. Obituary
Frederick Ewald Jr.

Appleton - Fred P. Ewald Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Cherry Meadows Hospice, Appleton.

The outdoor farewell to pay your respects to Fred and his family will be available via drive by from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Freedom Moravian Church, W3471 Center Valley Road, Appleton. A complete obituary will appear in this Sunday's edition, or you may view it at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 27 to May 28, 2020
