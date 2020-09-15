Frederick J. "Huntzie" Stoeger Jr.Hortonville - Frederick John Stoeger Jr. "Huntzie", age 89, of Hortonville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1931 to Frederick and Vera (Johnson) Stoeger in Appleton. Being mostly deaf, Fred attended Morgan School. He fondly remembered his most influential teacher, who worked with him in speech and lip reading in order to connect him with the outside "hearing" world. More than 80 years later, he appreciated her ability to encourage him through her kindness and hugs. Fred attended and graduated from Appleton High School and excelled in sports, competing in football and qualifying for the state track meet at Camp Randall Stadium in the mile event. He played hockey and was an excellent speed skater and was a fast pitch softball pitcher. Fred played basketball with some of the iconic players in Fox Valley history including Guy and Chuck Block. He was proud to have played semi-professional football for the Little Chute Flying Dutchmen as a defensive back and punter (wearing number 28). Fred started at Pierce Manufacturing under Gene Pierce as a sheet metal worker while it was a small company. Over forty years later he retired as an engineer. He had tremendous respect for Doug Ogilvie and appreciated that many of his ideas, designs and processes were implemented. He enjoyed his Pierce family, and his sons Bob and Ed kept him up to date on Pierce news with their Friday afternoon "union meetings," right up to the very end. Fred's luckiest moment was meeting Doris Stephani. They were married on April 22, 1954 in Black Creek. They enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until her death in 2012. Fred and Doris loved taking road trips and Sunday drives, stopping for casual meals at small diners. They were happiest in each other's company at home with their dog, Snickers. Fred was an avid reader and took an interest in a wide variety of topics, from religion and politics to cooking and fiction. There was no such thing as trivial conversation with Fred. Visits turned into deep debates or hilarious stories from his childhood. Fred was smart, tough and fair. He didn't allow his hearing impairment to define who he was or limit his accomplishments. Excuses were unacceptable. Fred was a man of deep faith and hard work.Fred is survived by his children: Pat (Steve) Grunwald, Tom and his children, Dylan and Monica; Bob (Deb) and their children, Shauna and Chase; Fred (Erica) and their children, Brett, Braden and Ben; Ed (Kathy) and their children, Zachary (Kim), Steffani (Chris) and Jacob (Kahle); Juli (Jeff) Schuh and their children, Conor and Cole (Caitlin). He is further survived by his great-grandchildren; Wilder, Dax, Tenley, Tyson, Sawyer and Sage. Also surviving are Fred's sisters Marion "Tootie" Maas, Joan "Dolly" Schmidt, Mya Johnson and his brother-in-law Tom Stephani.Fred was preceded in death by his parents; wife Doris, whom he missed deeply, and a son, Jimmy. He was also preceded by his daughter-in-law Nan, sister Mildred and brothers James, Herbert and Jerome.The Funeral Mass for Fred will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in the Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. For those who are able to attend, please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Fred's service will be recorded on Saturday and a link put on his obituary page on our website for those uncomfortable to attend because of the current situation.The family wishes to thank ThedaCare Hospice and the third-floor nursing staff at New London Family Medical Center for their excellent care of Dad. Your compassion and kindness will never be forgotten.