Frederick J. "Fred" Wurzer
Appleton - Passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2019 at his camper up north. Fred was born on August 22, 1960 to Eugene and Carol Wurzer in Milwaukee, WI. God blessed our family with the most kind, gentle and loving husband, Dad, and Grandpa we could have ever asked for.
As a Dad, Fred never missed a school function. Fred coached his sons' T-ball, baseball, and basketball games as they grew up. Once they were older, he played on an adult softball league with them and their friends. He loved game nights with his boys. As a family, they took many trips together downhill skiing, fishing, golfing, and camping. Fred's favorite season was fall with the arrival of hunting season; where he enjoyed the quiet that came with sitting in his tree stand.
Fred welcomed their kind and beautiful daughter-in-law Brooke into the family. A few years later, Ben and Brooke gave Fred the honor of being called Grandpa, with the birth of a sweet granddaughter, Peyton. Fred's face would light up with a huge smile just watching her play.
Fred was happiest spending time up north with his family at the camper. His greatest joy was raising two wonderful sons with Jill.
Fred was blessed to be loved by his in-laws who treated him like their own son.
Fred's Mom, Carol and Dad, Eugene Wurzer raised an amazing man. Fred's Dad passed away in 2008. Fred loved his mom very much; he enjoyed spending time with and helping her with anything she needed. He also relished spending time with his siblings; there was always lots of laughter when they were together.
Fred was employed at Presto Products for 40 years as a team leader to provide for his family.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jill; his sons Ben (Brooke) Wurzer and Sam Wurzer; granddaughter Peyton; his mother Carol; his siblings June (Mike) Kolosso, Eugene (Kathy) Wurzer, Joe (Sue) Wurzer, and Pete Wurzer; in-laws Bob (Myrtle) Otis, Penny (Bob) Gillespie, Laura (Paul) Olson, and Dan (Sue) Otis. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Fred is preceded in death by his father Eugene.
Memorial visitation for Fred will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 3009 N. Meade Street, on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Dee Sim officiating. Memorial visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. Memorials to in Fred's name are appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019