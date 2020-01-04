Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Sonnenschein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Sonnenschein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Sonnenschein Obituary
Frederick Sonnenschein

Frederick Sonnenschein, 63, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019. Fred was born on February 16, 1956 to William and Jeanette (Earnst) Sonnenschein in Bethesda, Maryland. On October 6, 1990 he was united in marriage to Jane Balgie.

Fred is survived by his wife Jane, step children; Jennifer (Chris) Lucas, Jill (Barry Croy) Balgie, Mike Balgie, Beth (Pat) Raaths, and Ben (Andrea) Putz, grandchildren; Willie, Sara and Katie Siler, Olivia and Eliot Croy, Nolan, Emmett and Cole Raaths, Haven, Asher and Selah Putz, siblings; Arthur Sonnenschein, Ernie ( Alice ) Sonnenschein, Walter (Amy) Sonnenschein, Lydia (Jeff) Kovacs, and Barbara (Toni) Miles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Fred will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Memorials may be made to the Outagamie County Humane Society or the .

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent