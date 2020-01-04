|
|
Frederick Sonnenschein
Frederick Sonnenschein, 63, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019. Fred was born on February 16, 1956 to William and Jeanette (Earnst) Sonnenschein in Bethesda, Maryland. On October 6, 1990 he was united in marriage to Jane Balgie.
Fred is survived by his wife Jane, step children; Jennifer (Chris) Lucas, Jill (Barry Croy) Balgie, Mike Balgie, Beth (Pat) Raaths, and Ben (Andrea) Putz, grandchildren; Willie, Sara and Katie Siler, Olivia and Eliot Croy, Nolan, Emmett and Cole Raaths, Haven, Asher and Selah Putz, siblings; Arthur Sonnenschein, Ernie ( Alice ) Sonnenschein, Walter (Amy) Sonnenschein, Lydia (Jeff) Kovacs, and Barbara (Toni) Miles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Fred will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME. A time of visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Memorials may be made to the Outagamie County Humane Society or the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020