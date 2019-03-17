|
Frida Sommerfeld
Menasha - Frida M. Sommerfeld, at 89 of Menasha, passed away early Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born May 22, 1929 in Stade, Germany and moved to Neenah with her husband Hugo and their three oldest children in 1957.
Frida supported Hugo and cared for their children as a hard working stay-at-home-mom. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her flowers, watching birds, and adored her pets. She also enjoyed bicycle rides until just a short time ago. She and her family were members of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Menasha.
Frida is survived by her children: Fredi (Judy) Sommerfeld; Detlef (Cheryl) Sommerfeld; Zara Sommerfeld; Helmut Sommerfeld; Bruno (Kaylen) Sommerfeld; and Heidi Thiel; by her daughter-in-law, Colette Sommerfeld; and by her sister, Hannah. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as by many nieces and nephews both in the states and in Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugo; her son, Frank; and by two sisters and one brother.
A Funeral Service for Frida will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 473 7th St., Menasha, with Rev. David Skarsten officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Frida will join Hugo at the Shrine of Heaven Mausoleum in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
