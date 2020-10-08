1/1
Fritz Peters
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Fritz Peters

Appleton - Fritz Peters, 96, went home to his Heavenly Father on October 5, 2020. Fritz was born June 10, 1924 in Hancock, MI, to German immigrants Fred and Gertrude (Siebenhuner) Peters. He was a proud WWII veteran serving in the Navy on the U.S.S. Electra.

Fritz married the love of his life and soulmate, Mildred Jeanette Graverson, on June 10, 1950. They spent 53 wonderful years together until she preceded him in death on November 12, 2003. Fritz was employed by Miller Electric Co. retiring in 1987. For the past seven years he was a resident of Carolina Assisted Living which he called his "Home Sweet Home".

He is survived by a daughter Kristine (Dick) Weisgerber, Appleton; a son, Kurt, Minniapolis, MN; and a special friend, Gail Marston. He was preceded in death by four sisters: Lilian Ferris; Margaret Henning; Ermagard Krueger; and Audrey Dougherty.

In accordance with Fritz wishes there will be no services.

Thank you to Ascension Hospice and the wonderful staff at Carolina Assisted Living. A special thank you to Bob Archer who goes above and beyond to enlighten the lives of the residents and their families.

Fritz had many beloved dogs throughout his life. He had a soft spot in his heart for all animals. Please consider a donation in his name to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

"Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies within us while we live."








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heart of the Valley Cremation Services
101 N. Elm St.
Kimberly, WI 54136
(800) 622-6208
