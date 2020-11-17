Gabriel J. "Gabe" KerriganAppleton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our 15 year old son, Gabriel Kerrigan, on Friday, November 13, 2020. Gabe was born on January 26, 2005, in Appleton, to Steve and Sue (Tesch) Kerrigan.Gabe is survived by his parents; grandparents: Richard (Mary) Kerrigan Sr., Tom Jennerjahn, and Herb (Karen) Tesch; godparents: Tracy Kendall and Rick (Dawn) Tesch; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and classmates.Gabe was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Arlene Kerrigan and Judy Jennerjahn.No formal services will be held at this time; however, there will be a Celebration of Gabe's Life at a later date. In the meantime, carry on like Gabe: stay safe, healthy, and happy.