Gail A. MartzahlKaukauna - Gail A. Martzahl, Kaukauna, 65, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on May 27, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1954 and raised in Combined Locks, WI; daughter of Paul and Rosemary (Weyenberg) Kersten. On November 9, 2002 she married Robert Martzahl. Gail enjoyed being a bartender at several local establishments; relaxing at her cottage in Eagle River; collecting purses and jewelry; and spending time with her husband, family and dog Cuddles.Gail will be forever missed by her husband Robert Martzahl; her sister Janice (Robert) Schroeder; her children Troy (Kimberly) Jackels, Tonia (Laurin) Boushley, Craig (Brian) Jackels, Mary Jo (Gregg) Seiltz, Joe (Joanna) Jackels, Bobby (Joe) Martzahl, Nick (Jenny) Martzahl; and her grandchildren Mike, Spencer, Trevor, Taylor, Hope, Owen, Damien, Andi, Alex. She had numerous other caring relatives and friends. Gail was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law.The family would like to offer a special thank you to Stacey Raulerson, Gail's caretaker for taking such great care, especially in her final weeks, as well as ThedaCare hospice services.There will be a celebration of Gail's life with more details to be announced at a later date.