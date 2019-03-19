Gail Ann Greaves



Menasha - Gail Ann Greaves, age 80, died on March 16th, at Helen's House in Kaukauna, surrounded by the love of her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Gail was born on December 24th, 1938, in Sturgeon Bay to Marvin and Myrtle (Grovogel) Schuster. Gail's father died of a heart attack just after she graduated from Sevastapol High School in 1956. She stayed in Sturgeon Bay for a year to help her mother. The following year Gail moved to Milwaukee where she was employed at the Koehring Crane Company. She met her husband, Doug Greaves, on a blind date while back home in Sturgeon Bay on Valentine's Day 1958. Before their marriage on April 18th, 1959, Gail borrowed money to Doug to purchase a piece of land on the shores of Lake Michigan. (Throughout their marriage, Doug and Gail enjoyed lighthearted teasing about who actually owned the land, with Doug declaring he was going to sell it, to which Gail would reply, "That's MY land!") Before the birth of her children, Gail held the position of Assistant to the Comptroller at Koehring, an accomplishment of which she was very proud.



Gail was an excellent homemaker, mother, and grandmother. Doug's job took the family to Green Bay, Ishpeming (Michigan), Wausau, and finally, Menasha. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Each year, she and her children would make hundreds of Christmas cookies, which she enjoyed sharing with friends and relatives. She later carried on this tradition with her grandchildren. Gail was a selfless caregiver to her mother and both of her in-laws in their final months of life. After Doug retired, they enjoyed traveling. Along with many road trips, they cruised to Panama, South America, the Mediterranean, Alaska, Europe, and Hawaii. They were fond of frequenting the many supper clubs throughout Wisconsin. Gail's other joy was spending time with her grandchildren.



Gail is survived by her husband of 59 years, Doug; son Jeff, Suamico; daughter Debbie (Randy) Comins, Menasha; grandchildren Jesse, Samantha, and Drew Greaves; and Leah and Alyssa Comins. She is further survived by her sisters, Charlotte Schneider, Joan Wodack, and Suzanne Wessel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Gail was preceded in death by parents Marvin and Myrtle; sons David and baby Steven; in-laws Don and Margaret Greaves; brothers Roger (Marion) Schuster and Doug (Roberta) Schuster; brothers-in-law Donnie Greaves, Dick Greaves, Ken Schneider, Gary Wodack, and Robert Wessel.



Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Judy Deckert will officiate. Committal Bayside Cemetery, Sturgeon Bay. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Paul Manor and the entire staff at Helen's House - especially Leanne, Christine, Sarah, and Angela - as well as her hospice nurse Gina and the staff at Compassus Hospice, for their compassionate care.











