Gail Gillette

Neenah - Gail Ruth Gillette, age 72, of Neenah, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning July 3, 2020. Gail was born on April 8, 1948 at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah, Wisconsin. She lived with her family in Appleton until the family packed up and travelled by auto along Route 66 to California.
After a two-year stay the family returned to Wisconsin and lived in the Town of Menasha. Gail graduated from Menasha High School in 1966. Gail was active in a variety of school programs and played coronet in the high school band. After high school she worked at Banta Publishing for more than 20 years when she retired.
Gail lived in her home in Neenah. She enjoyed her cats, birds, and fish pond that her partner Stan built for her. Gail was a kind and gentle soul who was adored by her family and friends. Her pleasant smile and mischievous chuckle will be missed.
Gail was preceded in death by her father Harold Gillette and mother Ruth (Brand) Gillette of Mountain, Wisconsin; and her sister Lynn Giese of Lakewood, Wisconsin. She is survived by her brother Gary (Renee) Gillette of Juneau, Alaska; nephew Brandon (Jamie) Giese of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; and long-time partner Stanley Kiefer, of Neenah.
