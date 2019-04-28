Gareth Jones



Neenah - Gareth Jones, kind and brave, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, 17 April, 2019 with his loving family at home in Neenah, WI. He was born on April 11, 1939 in Ynyshir, Wales to the late Edwin and Sarah (Evans) Jones.



Gareth was larger than life, and it's impossible to distill his wonderful qualities into a few words. He was well travelled and lived in Wales, Brazil, Canada and the USA. He played and coached rugby, enjoyed cricket and sailing, and was an avid philatelist. After taking Chemistry, Pure Maths and Metallurgy at Swansea University, he had a remarkable international career in the paper industry. He was one of the great minds behind the Paper Discovery Centre in Appleton, WI.



Gareth is lovingly survived by his wife Diane; two daughters Susan (Andrew) Otto, and Helen (Tony) Sendall; five grandchildren Isabel, Nicholas, Emily, Charlotte and Molly; and three great grandchildren Oliver, Arthur and Samia. He is further preceded by his younger brother Rosslyn.



Gareth was a great animal lover and supported Neenah Animal Shelter and Oshkosh Area Humane Society. Any donations to those shelters in his name would be kindly appreciated. There will be a private family service. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019