|
|
Garnetha D. Erickson
Appleton - Garnetha D. Erickson, age 89, a resident of Appleton, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. She was born on October 22, 1930 in Elkorn, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Alva and Hilda (Sparrowgrov) Heller. She married the love of her life, John H. Hasseler and he preceded her in death in September 1969. Survivors include her children: Debra (Bill) Burns, Gautier, MS., Mary (Jerry) Longlais, Milwaukee, Nancy (Jim) Foytik, Appleton, John (Sandy) Hasseler, Kasson, MN., Richard (Melinda) Hasseler, Green Bay, Michelle Little, Gautier, MS.; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a brother: Ken Heller, DePere. She was preceded in death by three sisters and six brothers. Private family funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brillion. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019